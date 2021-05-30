Saskatoon police board launching virtual forum to learn public safety priorities from residents

Saskatoon’s Board of Police Commissioner’s and Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) wants to hear from the community about the biggest challenges to public safety and how the police can better serve the city.

The board is putting out an open call to residents to learn more about public safety priorities in a new online forum launched in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release the board said because it cannot hold larger in-person community consultations, instead the board will host a series of virtual conversations over eight weeks with community groups, front-line service organizations, service clubs and newcomer groups.

The board said the general public will also be able to weigh in through a survey on the board’s website.

Virtual conversations are scheduled on various dates between June 10 to August 5. The online survey will also be open during this time, and will be posted at www.saskatoonpolicecommission.com.

Information collected through these consultations will be used by the board in its strategic planning sessions later this year and shared with SPS to assist in its annual business planning, the board said.

Previous initiatives arising from public consultations include the SPS Community Mobilization Unit, the PACT partnership between police and Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Network and the Sawêyihtotân Pilot Project and the Okihtcitawak Patrol Group (OPG).

A full report on what the board learns through the consultations will be shared with all session participants, posted on the board’s website, and provided to the SPS, the board said.