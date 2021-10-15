Saskatoon police car hit five times by stolen vehicle: police
A man is facing several charges after allegedly striking a police vehicle several times Thursday night in an attempt to flee in a stolen vehicle.
Police say members of the Saskatoon Police Service Guns & Gangs Unit were in the area of 20th Street and Avenue P South when they observed a vehicle known to be stolen.
According to a news release, the vehicle pulled into a parking lot in the 1600 block of 11th Street West where police attempted to conduct a high risk traffic stop.
The passenger exited the vehicle at that time and was taken into custody without incident, but the driver, in an attempt to flee, allegedly struck the unmarked police vehicle about five times, as well as a civilian vehicle.
The driver then fled on 11th Street but stop sticks were successfully deployed and he was taken into custody without further incident.
No one was hurt.
The 26-year-old driver faces drug and dangerous driving charges, as well as assaulting a police officer.
The 25-year-old passenger is charged with possession of methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
