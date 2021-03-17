A 47-year-old Saskatoon man faces several charges after a weapons-related call Tuesday night, police say.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a weapons call at an apartment in the 200 block of Avenue P South.

Upon police arrival, the complainant stated that a man was in a suite threatening a woman with a shotgun, police said in a news release.

Officers were met by two women at the suite who were unharmed and safely removed them from the scene.

The male suspect refused to exit the suite for some time, before fleeing off of a balcony, according to police.

He was arrested and transported to hospital by Medavie Health Services for serious but non-life threatening injuries caused by the fall.

An imitation firearm was located in the suite, police say.