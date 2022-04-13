Saskatoon police charge 18-year-old driver in man's death

Saskatoon police have charged a driver after an investigation into a fatal collision with a pedestrian.

The collision was reported on March 30 around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue W South.

The responding officers learned that an altercation between drivers preceded the collision, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

One of the drivers — a 29-year-old man — exited his vehicle and was struck by the other vehicle, according to police.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The drivers were known to each other, SPS said in a news release.

The other driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested Wednesday and charged with failure to stop after a collision resulting in death.