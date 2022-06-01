Saskatoon police charge 18-year-old following replica gun scare at school
An 18-year-old man had been charged in connection to an alleged assault involving a replica gun at a Saskatoon school.
His charges include possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and assault with a weapon.
Police were called to Bishop James Mahoney High School around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after a male carrying a gun was reported in the parking lot.
When officers arrived at the school in the 200 block of Primrose Drive, they learned the 18-year-old was in possession of a replica BB gun, according to police.
He reportedly had fired the gun at three males, leaving one of them with a minor physical injury, police said.
The suspect then fled the scene, according to police.
The 18-year-old was taken into custody in the 200 block of Broadbent Avenue with the help of the Corman Park Police Service.
