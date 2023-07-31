Saskatoon police charge 2 men with attempted murder in drive-by shooting of teen girl

Police in Saskatoon have arrested two men in connection with a drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old girl last fall.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, a white car pulled up near the intersection of 20th Street West and Avenue Q South.

One of the people inside shot at the victim, who was walking with her family. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a police news release said in November.

The first arrest was made on July 12 at a correctional facility in Prince Albert, police said in an update on the investigation. A 34-year-old man remanded on unrelated charges was arrested.

The second arrest occurred on July 19, according to police.

Prince Albert RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team RCMP arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant related to the shooting.

Both men are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful transport of a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a firearm without a license, and unlawfully occupying a motor vehicle in which a firearm was present.

The 34-year-old man is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm while prohibited.