iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police charge 2 teens after gun, bear spray brought to school


Saskatoon Police Service headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)

Two Saskatoon teens have been charged after reports that they had weapons at local high schools.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they received information about the situation around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old had left a high school in the 2200 block of Rusholme Road, heading towards a school in the 400 block of Avenue M North, an SPS news release said.

“Responding officers quickly located and arrested the suspects outside of the second high school; they were found to be in possession of bear spray and an imitation firearm,” SPS said.

The teens have been charged with weapons-related offences.

12