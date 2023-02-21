Saskatoon police charge 22-year-old with child pornography offences

The Saskatoon police arrested a 22-year-old man following an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Police began investigating Arwin James Alcantara at the beginning of February, executing a search warrant on Feb. 16, according to a police news release.

Officers seized electronic devices from Alcantara, charging him with two counts of child pornography on Sunday, police said.

Alcantara was released on conditions until his court appearance on March 13, according to police.