Saskatoon police charge 2nd person with murder in woman's disappearance

A second person stands accused of murder in a missing Saskatoon woman's presumed death.

Cheyann Crystal Peeteetuce, 29, was arrested at a correctional facility in Prince Albert on Monday, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Peeteetuce is charged with first-degree murder in the presumed death of Megan Gallagher.

Gallagher, 30, was last seen in September 2020. SPS has been treating her disappearance as a homicide investigation since January 2021.

Robert James Thomas, 27, is also charged with first-degree murder in connection to Gallagher's disappearance. He was arrested at a home in Prince George, B.C. on Sept. 20.

Thomas made his first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

In a news release, SPS said Peeteetuce has been transported to Saskatoon. She is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Four others are charged in Gallagher's death, each accused of offering an indignity to human remains.