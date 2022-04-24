Robbery at gunpoint reported in area prior to man's shooting death: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon Police Service has charged three teens in connection to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning.
Police have identified 27-year-old Shedane Favel as the victim. Three boys aged 13, 14, and 16 are charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting.
Police say at 6:30 a.m. Favel waved down an officer and said he'd been shot in the 200 block of Avenue O South. Paramedics took him to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
In an update sent to media early Monday afternoon, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a robbery involving a gun took place in the area, prior to Favel's shooting.
The alleged victim was riding a bicycle and was able to flee the area, SPS said.
"Police are asking him to come forward, or for anyone who has information on the incident to call 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers," SPS said.
The teens accused in Favel's death were expected to make their first appearance in provincial court Monday morning.
Favel's death is Saskatoon's fifth homicide of the year.
Suspected drugs, weapon, vehicle seized after two men arrested in BrantfordBrantford police have arrested two men and seized suspected drugs, a weapon, and a vehicle following an investigation.
Cut meat consumption by 75 per cent globally to tackle climate change: studyIf we want to save the world from climate change, we don’t need to all become vegetarian, but we do need to cut our global meat consumption by at least 75 per cent, according to a new study.
Threat of flooding averted in Winkler, no need for evacuationThe threat of flooding appears to have been averted in south Winkler, Man., and residents do not have to evacuate.
Vancouver council considers apology to Italian-Canadians for WW2 treatmentAn official apology to Vancouver's Italian-Canadian community for injustices suffered during the Second World War is being proposed to city council Tuesday.
Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film set shootingLaw enforcement officials released a trove of video evidence Monday in the ongoing investigation of a fatal October shooting of a cinematographer by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
Fewer COVID restrictions led to a busy winter for asylum-seekers at the Canada borderIn December 2021, the number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings reached its highest point since August 2017, government statistics show.
Turtles injured while crossing area roads increasing, animal protection agency saysWith the warmer weather gradually increasing, motorists are advised to watch for turtles crossing area roads to protect the endangered species.
Over 600 power poles dispatched for southeast storm repairs: SaskPowerOver 600 power poles and 2,200 crossarms have been sent to southeastern Saskatchewan since the beginning of restoration efforts following a spring snowstorm last weekend, according to SaskPower.
Calgary murder suspect makes list of Canada's most wanted fugitivesRepresentatives from police agencies across Canada, including the Calgary Police Service, will announce a new initiative to help track down the country's most wanted suspects.