Saskatoon police charge 4 men in sexual services investigation

Four men have been charged after an investigation into people purchasing sexual services from high-risk sex workers, according to police.

The arrests happened on Tuesday. The men are 27 years old, 29 years old, 45 years old and 53 years old, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

They are charged with communicating for the purpose of obtaining consideration of sexual services.

Attempting to buy sexual services in either a public or private place is illegal, SPS said

“Those purchasing sexual services may be contributing to the exploitation of minors, trafficking in persons and proliferation of organized crime in the community,” an SPS news release said.

SPS asked anyone with information or a tip about human trafficking to contact police or the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline.