Saskatoon police charge 69-year-old man with alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old

A 69-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with sexual assault of a minor.

Saskatoon police said a woman reported to them that her 13-year-old daughter had been sexually assaulted on March 11.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Avenue M South, a Saskatoon Police Service news release said.

Police arrested the man on April 19 at SPS headquarters, the release said. He has been released on a recognizance order, police said.

His first court appearance is scheduled for May 24.