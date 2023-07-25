Saskatoon police charge 74-year-old man involved with private Christian school

Saskatoon police have charged a fourth person connected to a private Christian school at the centre of abuse allegations and a class action lawsuit.

Ken Schultz, a 74-year-old Saskatoon man who served as an elder in what’s now known as the Mile Two Church, faces charges of sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

According to a police news release, Schultz turned himself in on Tuesday and is expected to appear in provincial court on August 21.

Becky Campbell, a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy, then called Christian Centre Academy, told CTV News that Schultz victimized them while they were a student at the church-run private school.

Campbell attended the Christian Centre Academy from the late 80s to the early 90s, and their experience predates most of the other allegations.

Former Legacy Christian Academy students went to police in 2021 and 2022, alleging they were subject to physical abuse at the school. The investigation was later turned over to the Crown Prosecutor.

Saskatoon police said they received a report with the allegations against Schultz in 2022.

Schultz is also one of the named defendants in a class action lawsuit by former students against staff of the church, the affiliated school and the Ministry of Education.

Campbell believes there may be other victims from that earlier period who have yet to go to police.

“I would just hope that if anyone else feels empowered by that to come forward as well.”