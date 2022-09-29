Saskatoon police charge 8th person in missing woman's presumed homicide
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged another suspect in the Megan Gallagher homicide case.
In a news release, SPS said Robin Tyler John, 34, was arrested on Thursday at a correctional facility on the Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation. He had been serving a sentence unrelated to the homicide, according to police.
John's arrest comes the same day as a search for Gallagher's remains got underway in near St. Louis, Sask. area
He has been charged with the unlawful confinement and aggravated assault of Gallagher.
The 30-year-old woman was reported missing in September 2020. SPS has been treating her disappearance as a homicide investigation since January 2021.
Cheyann Peeteetuce and Robert Thomas have each been charged with first-degree murder in the case and four others have been accused of offering an indignity to human remains.
John is in police custody and is expected to make his first court appearance on the charges next week.
Police anticipate more arrests as the investigation continues.
SPS is asking anyone with information concerning Gallagher's disappearance to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
