Saskatoon police charge man, 65, with sexual assault during massage therapy

Saskatoon police have charged a 65-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in April.

On April 3, a 31-year-old woman attended a business in the 4000 block of Degeer Street for massage therapy, police said in a news release.

She reported being sexually assaulted by the man during the massage. On June 9, Kenneth Braun was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police believe there could be additional victims in the community and are encouraging them to come forward and report.