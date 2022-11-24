Saskatoon police charge man after bear spray incident at the ex

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) have arrested a man in connection to a bear spray incident at the ex over the summer.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon after the Aug. 13 incident.

SPS said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at the grandstands during a concert.

Investigators requested the public’s assistance for video footage.

They thank the public for the help they received.