Saskatoon police charge man after woman assaulted with boiling water

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged a 29-year-old man after a woman was assaulted with boiling water.

Police responded to the call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Avenue R South, an SPS news release said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old woman suffering from severe burns. She was transported to hospital in stable condition,” the release said.

The SPS said they arrested the man in the same home. The suspect and victim knew each other, according to police.

The man now faces aggravated assault charges.