Saskatoon police charge man following standoff

A man has been charged following a standoff in the city's Blairmore neighbourhood.

Several reports came in Sunday evening concerning a man who was carrying a gun, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

"Officers responded and located a man who was uncooperative with police and brandishing a firearm in a manner that was threatening to himself," SPS said in a news release.

Traffic restrictions were out in place as police worked to deescalate the situation.

After roughly an hour, as the man continued to disobey commands, SPS said officers took him into custody using "less lethal options."

A 42-year-old man faces eight weapon-releated charges and a mischief charge in connection to the incident.