Saskatoon police charge man involved in standoff

A man taken into custody following a standoff with police has been charged.

On Wednesday, around 3:45 a.m. officers were called to the 300 block of Avenue H South, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The 34-year-old man was known to the caller and allegedly had a knife.

When police arrived, they saw a man with a machete at the back door of a home, SPS said.

That man — who police believed was under court-ordered conditions —headed into the home, SPS said.

Officers believed there was a gun inside the home. The SPS tactical support unit was brought in to assist in his arrest.

An armoured police vehicle could be seen stationed in the home's front yard throughout the morning, parked on a toppled fence.

Using a loudspeaker police repeatedly ordered the man to come out of the home throughout the morning.

Eventually, when police entered the home gas canisters could be heard discharging.

Officers emerged escorting a shirtless man with his hands restrained behind his back.

A 34-year-old man — who police have not named — is charged with failure to comply with a court order not to possess knives or ammunition and possession of ammunition while prohibited.