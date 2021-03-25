Saskatoon police charge man with 2nd-degree murder in 36-year-old man's death

Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 36-year-old man.

On Tuesday, just after 4:00 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Avenue D North after a report of a disturbance where someone had been injured.

The 36-year-old was found injured and was transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police news releases.

A 40-year-old man was arrested by members of the Saskatoon Police Service guns and gangs unit on Wednesday, around 2:30 in the afternoon.

The man is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.