Saskatoon police charge man with murder in 2017 shooting
Police in Saskatoon have charged a man in a 2017 homicide.
Tyler Owen Morin, 30, was shot in a home in the 200 block of Avenue V South on Nov. 4, 2017, according to police.
Officers responded to a 911 call from the home and found Morin with a small-caliber gunshot wound to his abdomen, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.
He was taken to hospital in stable condition. Morin died from his injuries on Nov. 11.
SPS said a suspect who was in custody due to an unrelated matter was arrested in Prince Albert on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old suspect is charged with first-degree murder.
"After continued investigation by the major crime section, a 22-year-old man who was already in custody, due to an unrelated matter, was arrested today in Prince Albert.
-
Scouts Canada survey finds Canadians lack basic outdoor skillsScouts Canada says a recent survey found Canadians are lacking when it comes to basic outdoor skills.
-
Some Albertans with diabetes losing provincial coverage for insulin pumpsFor Lisa Hart, an Albertan living with type-one diabetes, the opportunity to buy an insulin pump nine years ago was life changing.
-
Kennedy Stewart promises renter protections under Broadway Plan ahead of fall electionVancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart unveiled plans for what he called the “strongest tenant protections in Canada” as part of the Broadway Plan proposal.
-
Robot server handling orders at Sudbury restaurantThere is a new employee at 7 Star Dumpling House restaurant on Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury.
-
Closing arguments conclude in trial of B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence causing deathClosing arguments finished Tuesday at New Westminster Supreme Court in the trial of a caregiver charged in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
-
Former Vancouver airport screener says she quit over poor working conditions, low payA former security screening employee who worked at Vancouver International Airport says she quit her job of four years over poor working conditions and low pay.
-
Overnight road closure on Oxford Street to begin at midnightStarting at midnight tonight, drivers on Oxford Street will have to find an alternative route. Oxford Street will be closed between Wharncliffe Road and Richmond Street to allow CP Rail to make repairs to the railway bridge in the area.
-
Flood waters cause another closure of Highway 75, impacting one Manitoba townContinued flooding in southern Manitoba has closed down another stretch of Highway 75, and now one town is blocked on three sides.
-
Province gives $12 million to North Bay hospitalThe provincial government is providing more than $12 million for the North Bay Regional Health Centre (NBRHC).