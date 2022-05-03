Saskatoon police charge man with murder in 2017 shooting

Police in Saskatoon have charged a man in a 2017 homicide.

Tyler Owen Morin, 30, was shot in a home in the 200 block of Avenue V South on Nov. 4, 2017, according to police.

Officers responded to a 911 call from the home and found Morin with a small-caliber gunshot wound to his abdomen, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition. Morin died from his injuries on Nov. 11.

SPS said a suspect who was in custody due to an unrelated matter was arrested in Prince Albert on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old suspect is charged with first-degree murder.

