Saskatoon police charge man with second-degree murder in suspicious death

Saskatoon police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2023, after the body of a 35-year-old man was found in a house on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a house on the 1200 block of Idylwyld Drive on Monday at about 7:20 a.m., a police news release said.

Officers found a dead man in the house on arrival and arrested a 28-year-old and a 44-year-old man who were at the scene, police said.

Investigators have since charged the 44-year-old man with second-degree murder.

About six police vehicles were at the scene this morning, as police taped off the area from nearby Manchester Brew Pub up to the house.

Investigators from the major crimes, forensic and canine units remain at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

-This is a developing story. More details to come.