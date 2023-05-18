Saskatoon police charge two B.C. men after trafficking investigation
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged two men from British Columbia following a four-day drug trafficking investigation.
Sheldon Narayan, 23 and Calvin Kam, 24 were arrested Tuesday at a business in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North, an SPS news release said.
The arrests come after two search warrants were executed at homes in the 900 block of Feheregyhazi Boulevard and the 300 block of 6th Avenue North, police said.
As a result of the home searchers, SPS seized $25,926, 4.22 kilograms of methamphetamine, 483.73 grams of crack cocaine, 137.84 grams of pink fentanyl, a loaded, modified handgun, multiple mobile phones and other drug trafficking paraphernalia, the release said.
SPS said the two men are now facing several drug trafficking charges and possession of the proceeds of crime.
Narayan has also been charged with firearms-related offences, police said. He was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for drug trafficking.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road businessA 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
-
Downtown Barrie's public art exhibition returns for 3rd yearA public art exhibition returns on display in downtown Barrie for its third year.
-
Report of impaired driving leads to assault, weapons chargesA complaint about a potentially impaired driver with a gun in the town of Matachewan, southeast of Timmins, led to the discovery of several weapons, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfiresNew air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continuesAs Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Fraudsters clone Chapman's Ice Cream Facebook page in attempt to scam publicOfficials with Chapman's Ice Cream are warning about a scam after the Markdale company's Facebook page was cloned by fraudsters trying to gain personal information with the temptation of a contest.
-
Smoky skies cause Stampeders to postpone Fanfest but not gameThe smoky skies have resulted in the Calgary Stampeders pressing pause on Fanfest.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offlineNOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.