Saskatoon police charge woman with murder in toddler's death

Saskatoon police have charged a woman in connection to a toddler's July 2020 death.

Around 11:30 a.m. on July 8, 2020, police responded to a report of a two-year-old who was unresponsive in an apartment in the 100 block of Avenue T South, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Police have arrested and charged a 37-year-old with second-degree murder in the boy's death.

The charges come following an autopsy and a "lengthy investigation" involving the SPS child abuse unit and the Ministry of Social Services.