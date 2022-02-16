Saskatoon police charge two people with murder in teen's 2015 death

Saskatoon police have made two arrests in connection with a 16-year-old's 2015 death.

Danil Tsannie was found dead from a gunshot wound on April 1, 2015 outside of his home in the 100 block of Avenue I North.

Keisha Kakakaway, 27, and Erik Henricks, 26, were taken into custody on Tuesday, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

The pair is charged with first-degree murder in Tsannie's death.

They were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Kakakaway was interviewed by CTV News in 2015 following Tsannie's death for a story largely focused on how he was being mourned by those who knew him..

"It was like so much emotion, like everything was going through my head like it was like unreal," Kakakaway said, describing her reaction to his death..

In 2018, police released a video in the hopes of generating leads in the unsolved homicide case.

“I miss his smile,” Tsannie’s mother, Claire, said in the video.

“I miss him so much. I just want answers," she said.

His brother Jonathan also spoke in the video, describing Danil as a "young vulnerable kid" who was used by others "for a lot of bad crap."

"If you’re a true friend, please come forward with any information. I know there’s a lot of you out there," he said.

In a 2018 news release, SPS said the investigation into the teen's death had been impacted by his involvement in a "gang lifestyle" and those associated with him were initially unwilling to speak to police.

At the time, police said many inviduals eventually came forward with information, but there were still people close to Tsannie who were likely withholding details.

--More details to come.