Saskatoon police chief recovering after medical emergency

Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) Chief Troy Cooper is recovering at home after a medical emergency.

An SPS news release said the incident happened on Monday when Cooper was taken to the hospital.

“He has since been discharged and is recovering at home,” SPS said.

They said that operations have not been impacted by the emergency.

Cooper took over the head role in Saskatoon in 2018, moving from his position as police chief in Prince Albert, a role he held since 2012.

He replaced Chief Clive Weighill who retired.