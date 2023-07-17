Saskatoon police collide with Jeep after it veers around road spikes
Saskatoon police arrested four people on Friday after a traffic stop went sideways.
Officers attempted to stop a spray-painted black Jeep Cherokee around 8:30 p.m. on Fairmont Drive after discovering the vehicle was reported stolen, according to a police news release.
The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and was seen leaving the city heading south off of Lorne Avenue onto Highway 219, police said.
Officers tried to take the vehicle out by laying tire spikes across the highway, but police say the Jeep veered around them, hurtling past officers standing in the ditch and sideswiping a police SUV as it returned to the highway.
An officer then struck the Jeep with a police SUV to immobilize it, “due to the erratic driving and refusal of the suspect vehicle to stop.”
Police said no one was injured in the incident. The two women and two men in the Jeep were arrested.
The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with dangerous driving, three counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of stolen property.
The three passengers all face a charge for possession of stolen property over $5,000.
