Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. are that of Megan Gallagher.

Nine people have been charged in connection with her death, including four first degree murder charges.

Gallagher was last seen in September 2020. SPS has been treating her disappearance as a homicide since January 2021.

SPS said the positive identification confirms that Gallagher was the victim of a homicide.

Police along with government and civilian agencies conducted the search for Gallagher’s body on September 29. They found the remains around 2:30 p.m.