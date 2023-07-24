Saskatoon police crisis negotiators talk man down from 70-foot tree

Saskatoon police had to call in crisis negotiators on Friday to talk a 50-year-old man down from a 70-foot tree.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Avenue S North where they found the man in the tree, according to a police news release.

Police said the man seemed to be in emotional distress.

A police officer and firefighter used a ladder truck to get up to his height and talk with the man. Not long after, the police crisis negotiation team arrived and they were able to convince the man to go down in the bucket of the ladder truck.

It took about two hours to get him to safety.

Police say he was medically assessed a the scene and released into his family’s care.