Saskatoon police debunk social media claim about drugged zip tie on car door

Saskatoon police have taken to social media to debunk a claim regarding a poisoned zip tie attached to a car door.

Saskatoon Police Service said it is "aware of a post being shared on social media that is causing concern in the community."

The post claims someone recently found a zip tie on the door of their vehicle in a Saskatoon parking lot.

The post goes on to claim that police were called, and after cutting the zip tie off, they found it was laced with an unnamed drug "that will cause a person to pass out" and that this "is happening all over Saskatoon."

Police say they haven't "received any related reports and did not respond to any related calls for service."

"If a public safety risk of this nature did occur, we would make everyone aware," Saskatoon Police Service said.

Police say they've attempted to contact the person responsible for the post to gather more information.