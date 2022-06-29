Saskatoon police debunk social media claim of wrongdoing by officers

Saskatoon Police Service says there is no truth to a claim circulating on social media alleging police wrongdoing and there is evidence to prove it.

A social media post claimed officers tried to sexually assault an intoxicated 16-year-old girl who police were bringing home to her family.

In its own social media post, SPS responded and said while it takes any such allegations very seriously, the girl was transported home safely "without incident, delay or deviation from the most direct route of travel to the address provided."

"On June 28, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police were called to the 600 block of Spadina Crescent West for a report of an intoxicated and uncooperative 16-year-old female," the SPS post said.

"In reviewing the full in-car audio/video recording and associated GPS data from the police vehicle, we were able to confirm that two female members of the SPS safely transported the individual involved."

SPS said if there are further concerns relating to the call, the family should contact the police.

"Alternatively, there is a formal process that can be followed to report such concerns to Professional Standards," the post said.