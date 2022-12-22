Saskatoon police deem alley death a homicide

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is calling the death of a man in an alley near 20th Street a homicide.

The 50-year-old was found unresponsive around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in an alley adjacent to 20th Street West near Avenue C, an SPS news release said.

They now consider it the 13th homicide of the year.

Although the man’s family has been notified, police said they will not release his name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.