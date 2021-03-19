Saskatoon Police have deleted a Friday statement in response to a post circulating on social media alleging an attempted abduction in a Saskatoon neighbourhood. Police found the post baseless after investigating.

"Our post was not meant to insinuate that we do not believe women or other victims of crime; it was meant to communicate that there have been no police reports,” police said in a new statement on Saturday.

Police also added that if they're not aware about an incident, they are not able to help which is "what our community so rightly expects of their police service."

In the old statement, police said they recently learned of a post circulating on social media that alleged an attempted abduction/harassment and referenced specific streets and neighbourhoods.

“As a result of the post, we have received numerous inquiries from members of the public and the media. At this time, we have no reports or evidence to support the details of these claims or that these types of incidents have occurred in the specified areas or otherwise.

“Unverified posts to social media often result in undue fear, panic and/or confusion; people then look to police for answers," the previous statement said.

