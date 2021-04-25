Saskatoon police disperse crowd gathered in parking lot for 'freedom cruise'

Saskatoon police dispersed a crowd that gathered in a parking lot on Eighth Street Saturday night for a so-called “Cruise for Freedom.”

Some participants drove along Eighth Street with signs and flags on their cars, then gathered in the Canadian Wholesale Club parking lot.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said organizers contacted Wholesale earlier in the week to ask for permission to hold the event in its parking lot, but the company said no, so police showed up.

A brief confrontation between an officer and a person inside of a vehicle was caught on camera after the motorist honked several times at a parking police cruiser.

SPS said no tickets have been issued.