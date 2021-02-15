A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) dog that was stabbed several times earlier this month is back on the job.

Police Service Dog (PSD) Oliver was stabbed "repeatedly" by a suspect earlier this month according to police.

Oliver suffered serious injuries and required surgery at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine.

However, he's been able to return to work, according to police.

"With grateful hearts, we are happy to report that PSD Oliver is recovering well from his injuries and has returned to work," SPS said in a Facebook post.

"Fortunate enough to have family at home and at work, Oliver is wishing everyone a happy and healthy Family Day."