Saskatoon police dog catches aggravated assault suspect

A suspect in an aggravated assault that fled the scene was tracked and located by a Saskatoon police dog overnight.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) responded to a call of an injured person in the 400 block of Hunter Road around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, police found a 20-year-old that had been stabbed. Medavie Health Services transported him to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The SPS canine unit tracked a 34-year-old man who had fled the scene. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other.