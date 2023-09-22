Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers

Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Police shared a photo on social media showing 44 pieces of decommissioned body armour that will be heading to the war-torn country.

It's the fifth batch of body armour the Saskatoon Police Service has sent to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February 2022.

A police spokesperson said although the pieces of body armour may have been retired, they are still in "useable condition."

In addition to protecting volunteers, police say the armour may be used to shield civilians caught in the fighting.

The donation announcement comes the same day as Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada.