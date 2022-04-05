iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police donate tactical gear to Ukraine

(Saskatoon Police Service)

A donation of Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) tactical gear is heading to the front lines in Ukraine.

In a social media post, the police service said it recently sent 21 full-body armour sets, 10 body armour panels and five ballistic helmets.

The gear will be used to help in the evacuation of civilians and other humanitarian efforts, SPS said.

 

