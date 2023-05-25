Saskatoon police find white van linked to homicide investigation

Saskatoon police have recovered a white Dodge Caravan believed to be connected with the killing of 30-year-old Angose Standingwater.

A photo shared with CTV News shows police and a tow truck recovering the van from a parking lot outside an apartment building at 615 Confederation Drive.

On Thursday morning, police confirmed the van had been recovered.

Police put out a public call for help finding the van on Wednesday, but investigators have not yet said why the vehicle is significant to the case.

Standingwater died on Saturday night after entering a Boston Pizza in Stonebridge suffering from serious injuries.

The restaurant chain has confirmed staff assisted Standingwater until paramedics arrized. A Boston Pizza spokesperson told CTV News a counsellor has been made available to assist affected staff members.

According to witnesses, four police vehicles, an ambulance and a fire truck responded to a restaurant located at 3055 Clarence Ave South at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Guests at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel witnessed the police response from across the street.

Several people told CTV News that guests of the restaurant were sent out a side door by emergency services.

Much of the parking lot was blocked off with police tape and pylons following the incident.

--With files from Laura Woodward