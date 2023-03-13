Saskatoon police had nearly $1M more in cash than anticipated by the end of 2022
A year-end financial report from the Saskatoon Police Service shows it’s one city service not feeling the pinch of budgetary pressures.
The police reported a $300,000 surplus for 2022, not including the extra $525,400 it’s kicking into reserves — on top of the $3.8 million in savings already budgeted for, according to documents ahead of the Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Thursday.
After putting over half a million more than planned into its rainy-day funds, the service is returning $300,000 to the city, writes Earl Warwick, Saskatoon police finance director.
Its revenues for 2022 were $772,000 more than budgeted, the report says. The police service also spent over $1.6 million more on staff compensation than planned due to overtime, which was offset by savings in other expenditures like foregoing training and fewer equipment expenses due to large purchases in 2021.
The police say some of the extra cash came from higher than expected provincial and federal funding.
