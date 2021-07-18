Saskatoon police hand out $2,268 in fines to 2 speeding drivers

Saskatoon police nabbed a pair of drivers speeding along the city’s east edge Saturday night.

In a tweet posted Sunday, the Saskatoon Police Service’s Traffic Unit said on July 17 officers handed out $2,268 in fines to two drivers, plus weeklong vehicle impoundments for each.

The first driver, a 19-year-old, was clocked driving 176 km/h in a 90 km/h zone at Highway 16 and Zimmerman Road. The driver was slapped with a $1,235 tickets and a seven-day vehicle impound.

A short time later a 25-year-old was clocked at 161 km/h in the same area. Police handed the driver a $1,033 and a seven-day impound.

