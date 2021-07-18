Saskatoon police hand out $2,268 in fines to 2 speeding drivers
Saskatoon police nabbed a pair of drivers speeding along the city’s east edge Saturday night.
In a tweet posted Sunday, the Saskatoon Police Service’s Traffic Unit said on July 17 officers handed out $2,268 in fines to two drivers, plus weeklong vehicle impoundments for each.
The first driver, a 19-year-old, was clocked driving 176 km/h in a 90 km/h zone at Highway 16 and Zimmerman Road. The driver was slapped with a $1,235 tickets and a seven-day vehicle impound.
A short time later a 25-year-old was clocked at 161 km/h in the same area. Police handed the driver a $1,033 and a seven-day impound.
On Saturday night, a 19-year old was charged with driving at a speed of 176 km/h in the 90 zone at Hwy 16 & Zimmerman Rd. Fine = $1235 + a 7-day vehicle impound.
A short time later, a 25-year old was stopped at 161 km/h in the same area. Fine = $1033 + 7 - day impound. pic.twitter.com/ItrcyQ2Uk1
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, July 19.
-
Nikka Yuko garden seeing plenty of local traffic, events selling outStaff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.
-
Crews battle large Innisfil house fireFire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
-
Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main breakDelays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
-
Latin Festival a success, more festivals to come: OrganizersThe Southern Alberta Ethnic Association hosted its first festival in over a year and it was a success, according to organizers.
-
Manitoba government is 'rewriting history,' former senior bureaucrat saysTwo Indigenous men have quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards in the wake of controversial remarks by Premier Brian Pallister and a cabinet minister.
-
Two separate Toronto stabbings send two men to hospitalTwo men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in Toronto Sunday evening.
-
Remote B.C. First Nation celebrates arrival of clean tap waterFor 20 years, the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation has been trucking in bottled water. Now, thanks to a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia, those days are over.