Saskatoon police hand out $2,268 in fines to a pair of drivers
Saskatoon police nabbed a pair of drivers speeding along the city’s east edge Saturday night.
In a tweet posted Sunday, the Saskatoon Police Service’s Traffic Unit said on July 17 officers handed out $2,268 in fines to two drivers, plus weeklong vehicle impoundments for each.
The first driver, a 19-year-old, was clocked driving 176 km/h in a 90 km/h zone at Highway 16 and Zimmerman Road. The driver was slapped with a $1,235 tickets and a seven-day vehicle impound.
A short time later a 25-year-old was clocked at 161 km/h in the same area. Police handed the driver a $1,033 and a seven-day impound.
On Saturday night, a 19-year old was charged with driving at a speed of 176 km/h in the 90 zone at Hwy 16 & Zimmerman Rd. Fine = $1235 + a 7-day vehicle impound.
A short time later, a 25-year old was stopped at 161 km/h in the same area. Fine = $1033 + 7 - day impound. pic.twitter.com/ItrcyQ2Uk1
-
Snowbirds to fly over Vancouver Island. Here's where to see themThe Canadian Forces Snowbirds will fly over Vancouver Island on Monday as part of their ongoing Operation Inspiration.
-
Vehicle plunges into North Bay lake, driver in hospitalOne person is in hospital with injuries after a vehicle plunged into Trout Lake off of Highway 63 at Lees Road in North Bay.
-
Downtown Wheatley evacuated again after hazardous gas detectedChatham-Kent Fire officials are reporting the detection of Hydrogen-Sulfide gas in downtown Wheatley.
-
Barn fire on property owned by GRCA suspicious: Guelph policeGuelph police are investigating a suspicious fire at a farm property owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority.
-
First felony sentencing for U.S. Capitol riot expected todayA Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases.
-
-
Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop proudly comes out as gayA Nashville Predators prospect has come out as gay before his first NHL camp.
-
'It doesn't feel real': Family, friends mark 6 months since Port Moody woman's disappearanceFamily and friends of Trina Hunt marked the six-month anniversary of the Port Moody woman's disappearance over the weekend, as they still search for answers in her death.
-
Ontario reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on MondayAcross Ontario, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported. Public Health Ontario confirmed 130 new infections and 153 newly resolved cases, dropping the number of known active cases in the province.