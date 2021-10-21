Saskatoon police hand out more tickets in aftermath of mostly-maskless PPC rally

Saskatoon police say they’ve identified eight out the 15 people they believe violated the provincial health order at the People’s Party of Canada election night rally.

Police have laid one charge under the Public Health Act and drawn up another 20 tickets, according to a news release.

Investigators shared images of 15 people who were present at the event and were allegedly in violation of the public heath order.

Police are asking for help to identify the remaining suspects.

Members of the public can remain anonymous and leave a tip should they recognize anyone pictured.