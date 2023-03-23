Saskatoon police charge man in Nutana stabbing

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing another man in the Nutana neighbourhood.

Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) said they responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Saskatchewan Crescent East and 13th Street East.

“Upon arriving, officers learned that a physical altercation had taken place between two persons resulting in multiple stab wounds to a 36-year-old man,” an SPS news release said.

Police say there was a witness to the incident that was able to identify the suspect, who was found a short distance away with alcohol and a bladed weapon.

The victim was taken to hospital, SPS said.

How well the victim and suspect knew each other is not known, according to police.

The 27-year-old now faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, unauthorized carry of a concealed weapon and failure to comply with court-imposed conditions, the release said.