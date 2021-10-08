Saskatoon police have received possible sightings of Shawn Wiebe – but are still asking for help finding him
Saskatoon police are once again asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Shawn Wiebe, 46, was last seen around 8:30 p.m., Sept. 22 near 16th Street and Avenue P South.
Police later found his Chevrolet Silverado a few days later and believe he may be travelling on foot.
“Police have received information on several possible sightings where someone resembling Shawn was last seen, up to the end of September but nothing more recent,” police said in a news release.
“Investigators continue to look for, gather, and analyze video.”
Wiebe is described as six-foot-three and 150 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Police and family are concerned that he may be in a vulnerable state.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
