Saskatoon Police host 'Bike Day' to help repair bikes and provide safety tips

Over 100 people had their bikes tuned or received a new bike, as part of the Saskatoon Police Service's (SPS) "Bike Day" in Pleasant Hill.

“We wanted to be part of this day because you know, this is a core neighborhood community and lots of people here have a tough time getting bicycles for their kids,” said Bill Henley from Coach Bridge City Bicycle Co-op.

“We get donations from all over place and we have an agreement with the City of Saskatoon landfill and they give us bicycles.”

Doug’s Spoke ‘N Sport, Bike Doctor and the Bridge City Bicycle Co-op were all on hand to help tune kids bikes.

Members of the RCMP hosted bike activities while providing tips on bike safety.

“Biking is such an important part of the community that we wanted to do what we could to help make sure people are on safe bikes that have fully function brakes and are well tuned up,” said Cst. Garrett Boehm.

Boehm is part of the Community Mobilization Unit which was formed in July 2020 for the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

It was created due to an increase in police presence in the area, according to Boehm.

“Our primary focus is not based on strict enforcement but rather building community relationships,” said Boehm.

For the children it was a special day.

“I came here with my family's bikes in mind because they needed some tuning up. I was actually glad to find out they could fix my bike” said Lashara Waffle.

“This is a really cool event run by the police, police are my favorite” said Grayson Baker.

For anyone who has recently bought a bike, SPS is recommending people register it through the city so it can help track it in case it gets stolen.