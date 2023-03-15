Saskatoon police increased presence in Fairhaven neighbourhood

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has increased its presence in the Fairhaven neighbourhood in response to community concerns over the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Emergency Wellness Centre.

A report being presented to the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday says police are in the community almost all the time.

“We have developed an initial response with our partners to have 20hr/day police presence,” the report said.

“SPS is currently lobbying the provincial government to provide additional resources outside of our budget. In the short term, SPS have used existing staff. SPS will continue to assess the situation.”

Several community residents have expressed their concern with the shelter being located in their neighbourhood. In February there was a community meeting held at the Fairhaven Elementary School that over 250 residents attended.

“I took away city council hasn’t been supporting us the way that we need to be supported as a community,” said Darla Brown. “By our crowd tonight we have voice.”

Brent Humenney says since the arrival of the wellness shelter, he no longer feels comfortable leaving his son at home.

“We just need answers,” said Humenney. “My main concerns are the health and safety of the community members.”

SPS Chief Troy Cooper has told CTV News that there has been an increase in calls from the Fairhaven area.

“What we can say right now is that crime in the residential neighbourhood, the Fairhaven neighbourhood, and also in the business area very close by has not increased, in fact, it’s gone down in some areas, both short and long term. But calls for service have increased,” he said.

He said the calls have mostly been about social disturbances rather than criminal activity.

“That’s what we’re currently building our strategy around as far as resourcing,” Cooper said.

“Crime itself, whether violent crime or property crime, has either gone down — which we would expect in the monthly patterns with the cold weather — or stayed very similar to where they were prior to the shelter opening."

Cooper said SPS has increased the number of officers in the area, including the community mobilization unit and its alternative response officers.

-With files by Rory MacLean, Tyler Barrow