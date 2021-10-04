iHeartRadio

Saskatoon police investigate after report of armed man entering home

(File photo)

Saskatoon police are investigating after a report of a man entering a home in the 300 block of Avenue S South with a gun shortly before 11:00 a.m. Monday.

One person has since been taken into custody, police said in a news release.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area or follow police direction.

