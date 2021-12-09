Saskatoon police investigate alleged arson at Market Mall

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have information about a suspicious fire at Market Mall in June.

On the morning of June 2, police and fire crews responded to a fire inside a business in the mall, according to a news release.

It was determined to be arson.

Police have released an image of a man they believe may have information that can help the investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire or who can identify the man is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.