Saskatoon police investigate early morning shooting

Police respond to an alleged shooting April 7, 2022 in the 100 block of Avenue O South. (Dan Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)

Saskatoon police are investigating after a shooting in the 100 block of Avenue O South.

Around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report that a man had been shot.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with a minor gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

